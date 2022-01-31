Black Country, New Road is getting ready to release Ants From Up There, which is set for release at the end of this week. So, with that in mind, today’s news might come as a surprise: Singer Isaac Wood has left the band, effective immediately.

The band shared a message about the lineup change on social media, which includes a statement from Wood explaining that he has been experiencing “the kind of sad and afraid feeling that makes it hard to play guitar and sing at the same time.” He also made it clear that his departure has nothing to do with his now-former bandmates, who he called “the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way.”

Elsewhere in the message, the band notes that the remaining members — Tyler Hyde, Lewis Evans, Georgia Ellery, May Kershaw, Charlie Wayne, and Luke Mark — will continue as Black Country, New Road and have “already started working on” new music without Wood. Due to Wood’s departure, the band has canceled “The Roundhouse show next week, the US tour and April tour.” Towards the end of the post, they note, “We hope to update you all on new music and everything that goes along with that (shows included) pretty soon.”

Read the band’s full message below.

“We have some news to share concerning the future of the band. Please read on for information on upcoming shows, but it seems right to pass on this message from Isaac first. ‘Hello everyone, I have bad news which is that I have been feeling sad and afraid too. And I have tried to make this not true but it is the kind of sad and afraid feeling that makes it hard to play guitar and sing at the same time. Together we have been writing songs and then performing them, which at times has been an incredible doing, but more now everything happens that I am feeling not so great and it means from now I won’t be a member of the group anymore. To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way. If you are reading this maybe you have seen some of that. It has been a great pleasure and I would like to say the words ‘Thank You’ to everyone. ‘So that’s what things would be like if I’d invented the fing-longer.’ Professor Hubert J. Farnsworth, Anthology of Interest I Sadly, these circumstances mean we are having to cancel The Roundhouse show next week, the US tour and April tour. We know many of you have been looking forward to seeing us live for a long time and would like to thank you for being so patient with cancellations up until now. We’re sorry to let you down and that we won’t be able to perform our new album for you we are all immensely proud of it and hope that you enjoy ‘Ants From Up There’ nonetheless. Although Isaac won’t be part of the group any longer, the rest of us will be continuing to make music together as Black Country, New Road. In fact, we’ve already started working on it. The things we’ll miss about working with Isaac are too many and various to list here, but by listening to the music we made together, I’m sure you’ll understand at least a few of them. It’d be difficult to overstate how much our experiences as a group have affected us. In fact it’s difficult to say anything at all coherent about what we’ve managed to do. But it has certainly been the greatest privilege to do it all together, as seven friends. As mentioned before, the rest of us are working on new Black Country, New Road material going forward. We hope to update you all on new music and everything that goes along with that (shows included) pretty soon. Thank you to everyone who has ever supported us, and to those who continue to do so. Here’s to love and friends and the future. BC,NR xxx.”

Ants From Up There is out 2/4 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order it here.