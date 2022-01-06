In their budding existence, Black Country, New Road have never taken the easy way out. The 7-piece chaos punk collective’s songs are often sprawling numbers with dynamic movements and “Concorde” is no different. The single came out last November and now the can’t miss video has arrived.

A twisted sci-fi tale of a reverse alien abduction, features an alien ant (a nod to the band’s upcoming album, Ants From Up There) being taken into custody by an earthling ops team. The six and a half minute clip feels like a campy extraterrestrial short film and the music really complements both the tension in the story, and the feeling of joy as the events transpire towards the finish line.

Watch the “Concorde” video above and check out Black Country, New Road’s North America Tour dates below.

02/19/2022 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/22/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Sultan Room, Turk’s Inn

02/23/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere

02/25/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

02/26/2022 — Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

02/28/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records

03/01/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

03/03/2022 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

03/03/2022 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

03/05/2022 — Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex, Richard’s Goat Tavern

03/06/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

03/08/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

03/09/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theater

Ants From Up There is out on 02/04/2022 via Ninja Tune. pre-order it here.