Yesterday, Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of The Black Keys took some time out of their afternoon to host an AMA (Ask Me Anything) on the r/indieheads subreddit. Reddit users came through with some good questions, which consequently got some solid answers from the duo.

Perhaps the most notable of them was one user who asked, “Pat recently said that y’all never stopped working after recording Dropout Boogie. Can we expect to hear another album next year?” The duo responded affirmatively, writing, “We like to think that is highly likely.”

Elsewhere, Auerbach and Carney revealed longtime Black Keys fans are getting a treat this year, as the audio from the duo’s first ever concert — which took place on March 20, 2002 at Cleveland’s Beachland Ballroom & Tavern for an audience of eight people — will be released this fall via Auerbach’s Easy Eye Sound label.

Meanwhile, it looks like Auerbach’s sporadically active solo career — his two solo albums are 2009’s Keep It Hid and 2017’s Waiting On A Song — could add another chapter in the not-so-distant future. Somebody asked if Auerbach is planning to release another solo album and he replied, “Hope sooner rather than later.”

The AMA has other good bits of trivia, too — like Carney’s favorite drummers and how the duo ended up appearing on Workaholics — so check it out here.