Ahead of their upcoming third album, Hellfire, Black Midi has released their new song, “Sugar/Tzu.” “Sugar/Tzu” is a conceptual track, telling the story of two boxers in the far future, over a jazzy piano and speedy arrangement of horns.

“‘Sugar/Tzu’ imagines that in 2163 it’s possible to see a championship fight between two 600-pound men,” said Black Midi vocalist Geordie Greep in a statement, “albeit in a so-called ‘Leadweight’ division. The fight is between Sun Sugar and Sun Tzu; the latter being a fan of the Chinese general, hoping to channel his strength; and the former looking to continue the lineage of Sugar Ray Robinson, Leonard, etc.”

The song’s accompanying music video brings the story to life, as the fictional Sugar and Tzu duke it out in the ring.

“Sugar/Tzu” is just one chapter of a larger story Black Midi plans to tell with Hellfire. The album was written in isolation in London last year, following the release of their second album, Cavalcade.

“If Cavalcade was a drama, Hellfire is like an epic action film,” said Greep. Greep explained that over the course of 10 tracks, poignant anecdotes, dramatic monologues, and musical appeals to the listeners’ sense of right and wrong.

Hellfire is out 7/15 via Rough Trade. Pre-save it here.