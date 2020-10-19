After debuting a handful of self-released albums as well as a collection of demos, Blackstarkids have signed to Dirty Hit and now share a label with the likes of The 1975, Rina Sawayama, Beabadoobee, and The Japanese House. The Kansas City trio are days away from releasing their next full-length effort and have already caused a stir with their recent singles. Offering one last taste of their LP Whatever, Man, Blackstarkids share the buzzing track “Acting Normal.”

Tapping into early ’00s nostalgia through the lens of suburban, Gen Z musicians, “Acting Normal” boasts videogame-like synths, fuzzy guitar, and driving drums. While upbeat, the instrumentals leave ample room for each member of Blackstarkids to offer their own daydream about a day as a “normal” person. “I’m done acting normal / No I don’t give a damn / About what they say / ‘Cause I know who I am,” they sing.

“Acting Normal” is the latest single released off of Whatever, Man and follows a handful of well-received tracks. Their recent single titled “Frankie Muniz” even saw a sincere co-sign from the Malcolm In The Middle actor himself.

I love this song. https://t.co/Oth9FoMz5t — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) September 24, 2020

Listen to Blackstarkids’ “Acting Normal” above.

Whatever, Man is out 10/22 via Dirty Hit. Pre-order it here.