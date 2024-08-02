It’s been a decade since Bleachers released Strange Desire. However, you never forget your first time, or at least the “Me Before You” musicians aren’t.

To celebrate the tenth anniversary of the project, Bleachers are re-imagining the body of work via A Stranger Desire. Yesterday (August 1), the band dropped the first taste of the forthcoming album. In 2014, fans feel in love with “Wild Heart,” thanks to its pure vulnerability. The latest edition of the track amplified that unwavering emotion trifold.

In a letter, leader Jack Antonoff outlined the importance of this commemorative release. “On this anniversary that feels so sacred, I have realized something,” he wrote. “It wasn’t only a strange desire to write these songs, there was something unknown to me happening. I was looking for you: my people. I hadn’t been honest enough in my life, and as a result I let the wrong ones in. the only path was to tell the story comically unfiltered. My great loss, transcendent anxiety, and an unearned hope that would remain the thread in my writing to this day. It was more than a strange desire to make this album, it was a stranger desired.”

Listen to Bleachers’ reimagination of “Wild Heart” above.

A Stranger Desired is out 9/6 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.