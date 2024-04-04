In January, it was announced that Jack Antonoff curated the soundtrack for The New Look, an Apple TV+ series chronicling Christian Dior, Coco Chanel, Pierre Balmain, and Cristóbal Balenciaga “navigate[d] the horrors of World War II and launch[ed] modern fashion.” On Wednesday, April 3, the season finale became available to stream, and Bleachers released the final soundtrack song, “Almost Like Being In Love.”

“‘Almost Like Being In Love’ by Bleachers is out now,” the band posted on X (formerly Twitter). “Covered the track written originally in 1947 as the last release for The New Look: Original Soundtrack — prod. by Jack. Released on @sotclabel.”

Previously released The New Look: Original Soundtrack songs include “Now Is The Hour” by The 1975, “Blue Skies” by Lana Del Rey, “What A Difference A Day Makes” by Perfume Genius, “White Cliffs Of Dover” by Florence + The Machine, and “It’s Only A Paper Moon” by Beabadoobee.

Bleachers released their self-titled album on March 8. Last November, the Antonoff-fronted band announced a 2024 US tour, From The Studio To The Stage, which will begin on May 18 in Salt Lake City, Utah and conclude on June 15 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Before the headlining tour, Bleachers will perform at Coachella 2024 on Saturday, April 13.

Listen to Bleachers’ cover of “Almost Like Being In Love” above.