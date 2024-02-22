Bleachers is just a few weeks away from dropping their new self-titled album, and have treated fans to another preview of the record with a new song, “Me Before You.” Building on a dreamy jazz instrumental, the track places a focus on lead singer Jack Antonoff’s vocals and lyricism. Compared to the previous album tracks like “Modern Girl,” this slows the pacing down and allows him to show how love has changed him.

Romance also seems to be playing a major theme through the album, as Antonoff wrote another early single, “Tiny Moves,” about actress/wife Margaret Qualley, who also starred in the video.

“My bed was a placе for the lonely / Built it that way, came to think it was holy / That was mе blue,” he sings on “Me Before You,” according to Genius. “That was me before you.”

Fans who are hoping to catch the band on the road this year are in luck, as they will be bringing their From The Studio To The Stage tour to the US and UK this year. A complete list of tour dates, along with more information, can be found here.

Check out “Me Before You” above.

Bleachers is out 3/8 via Dirty Hit. Find more information here.