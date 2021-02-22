Blink-182 Got Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, And Pharrell On Their Next Album

Travis Barker does a ton of collaboration outside of Blink-182, but that doesn’t happen as frequently with the band. Barker has revealed, though, that for the next Blink album, they have been working on songs with Grimes, Lil Uzi Vert, and Pharrell.

On a recent episode of the Rock This With Allison Hagendorf podcast, Barker said the album is about “60 percent” done and added, “There’s a lot of cool stuff. There’s like a song with Grimes right now that’s really, really cool that I love. There’s a song with Uzi that’s really, really cool that we did with Pharrell.” He also said:

“I mean, it’s not like Blink’s making a rap song or anything. It’s like bringing Uzi over to our world. So it’s more of a punk kind of like reggae-feeling song. And yeah, I mean, I don’t think Blink will ever be anything but like a pop-punk band. I mean, that’s who we are. And I feel like our fans have kind of journeyed with us when we’ve done songs like ‘I Miss You’ or ballads like ‘Adam’s Song.’ But like we’re never going to veer too far off from what we are — like, I’m like a punk kid at heart, you know what I mean? Whether it’s like pop-punk with Blink or whatever with [Machine Gun Kelly] or whatever with Trippie [Redd], that’s where my heart’s at. Like, I was raised on rap music and punk rock music. It’s kind of all I know.”

Listen to the full Rock This episode below.