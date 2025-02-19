Blink-182’s bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus is a kick ass musician. But, the “First Date” musician has some other rock star talents. Atop the list is his eye for fine art. Now, one of his pieces could earn him millions.

Today (February 18), Sotheby’s revealed Mark Hoppus’ rare Banksy piece is going up for auction. While the painting, Crude Oil (Vettriano), could earn upwards to $6 million. In a statement, Hoppus discussed the highly desired collectible.

“We loved this painting since the moment we saw it,” he said. “Unmistakably Banksy, but different. We bought it because we loved it. It’s borne witness to our family over these past dozen years.”

Although the auction will surely be an impressive payback, Hoppus won’t keep all the proceeds from the sell. According to reports, Hoppus will donate parts of the proceeds to different charitable causes including California Fire Foundation, the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and Cedars Sinai Hematology Oncology Research.

The artwork’s description reads: “Crude Oil (Vettriano) stands as one of the most instantly recognizable and audacious works in Banksy’s provocative oeuvre – a rare, entirely hand-painted canvas that epitomizes the artist’s role as a cultural agitator and sharp-witted social commentator.”

Sotheby’s Modern & Contemporary Evening live auction is scheduled for March 4 at 7 pm London time. Find more information here.