Now is an awesome time to be a Blink-182 fan: Tom DeLonge is back in the group and they’re on tour, playing the hits with their most iconic lineup (also featuring Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker). One fan specifically, though, might be shaking off a bit of embarrassment right now.

As setlist.fm notes, the moment in question went down at the band’s August 13 show in Columbus, Ohio. In a video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of plays on TikTok (watch it here), Blink had invited a fan on stage and handed her a microphone before starting to play “First Date.”

When it came time for the first verse, though, the fan wasn’t even close to getting the words right. It’s tough to hear, but it sounded somewhat like she started singing the words to one of the group’s other hits, “All The Small Things.” After messing up a few more lines, she attempted to hand the microphone back to Hoppus, who happened to be looking elsewhere at the moment.

The band, always good sports and down for a silly time, didn’t seem bothered by the mishap: In an alternate angle, DeLonge appeared to be having a laugh about it. Being on stage with one of the biggest bands of their generation is potentially a nerve-wracking moment, so hopefully the fan was able to laugh it off, too.