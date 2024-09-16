If you want to sweat the small things and cry over the bigger ones, Mark Hoppus has something just for you. The Blink-182 bassist and vocalist has officially announced the title and release date for his memoir.

With the support of journalist Dan Ozzi, the “Dance With Me” musician’s life story (so far) will be laid out in the book, Fahrenheit 182. Although the literary work is slated to hit shelves until April 2025, Hoppus was sure to tease its content in a promotional video shared to Instagram (viewable here).

“This book has everything,” said Hoppus. “A young man born in the California Desert joins a punk rock band and goes on to conquer the world. It’s got skateboarding, it’s got punk rock clubs, it’s got ’90s music, but that’s not all! Pre-order now, and we’ll throw in at no extra cost to you: Anxiety, depression, band breakups, loss of self, suicidal thoughts and ideation, and of course, everyone’s favorite, cancer! This sh*t gets dark. So order your copy today and make sure you don’t miss out on all the small things.”

Its publisher HarperCollins’ description mirrors Hoppus’ take but with a lot less sarcasm filtered for family-friendly audiences. “Threaded through with the very human story of a constant battle with anxiety and Mark’s public battle and triumph over cancer, Fahrenheit-182 is a delight for fans and also a funny, smart, and relatable memoir for anyone who has wanted to quit but kept going,” read the synopsis.

The memoir shouldn’t come as a shock to supporters of Blink-182. Back in 2022, long before the band’s reunion and after completing his treatment for stage 4 lymphoma, Hoppus hinted at documenting his medical journey & more.

Harper Collins will publish it on Apr. 8, 2025. Find more information here.