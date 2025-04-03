Blondshell And A Group Of DILFs Star In The New ’23’s A Baby’ Video

At the top of 2025, Blondshell (a.k.a. Sabrina Teitelbaum) announced a new album, If You Asked For A Picture. We’ve gotten a few tastes of it so far, and today (April 3), Teitelbaum has unveiled a new advance single, “23’s A Baby.”

Teitelbaum says of the track, “The song is partially about being in your twenties and feeling like you’re supposed to know everything (your parents even had kids around that age!) yet you’re truly in the weeds trying to figure out who you are. I wanted it to have a bit of a nursery rhyme feel. It’s a heavy subject so it was important to have fun when we made it.”

She also shared a video for the track, which stars a group of DILFS (inspired loosely by the DILFS Of Disneyland Instagram account) just doing dad things with their strollers.

Teitelbaum sings on the song, “You killed me with your bad habits / You killed me when you had it / The hopelessness is always see-through / You know that I still need you / ‘Cause 23’s a baby / Why do you have a baby? / 23’s a baby / Why do you have a baby?”

Teitelbaum previously described the album as “12 songs about searching for love, family and friendship in many right and wrong places.”

Listen to “23’s A Baby” above.

If You Asked For A Picture is out 5/2 via Partisan Records. Find more information here.