Blondshell (a.k.a. Sabrina Teitelbaum) earned some acclaim with her 2023 self-titled debut album, and now she’s ready to go again: Today (January 9), she announced If You Asked For A Picture, a new album.

Teitelbaum also shared a video for “T&A,” of which she says:

There’s a Rolling Stones song on Tattoo You called ‘Little T&A’ and at one point in the song, he says ‘tits and ass,’ so I’m borrowing that. I think in music, it’s easy to see things as either more sexualized or more romantic, and I wanted this to be both. I see it as a love story — maybe not the most fairy tale love story — but I wanted it to feel like a really narrative song, where one thing leads to another and then you end up somewhere you didn’t expect. Normally that’s not how I write, but I wanted a song like that.”

Teitelbaum also shared a note about the ongoing fires in Los Angeles, writing, “It feels impossible to think of anything other than the fires in Los Angeles right now. The city I’ve lived in for ten years is burning and the scale of the loss is incomprehensible. In a way it feels dumb to talk about music, but I also think the whole point of art is for it to exist in the context of pain as a small emotional respite… even if just for one moment. Please stay safe. Thank you for letting me share this with you. 12 songs about searching for love, family and friendship in many right and wrong places.”

Watch the “T&A” video above. Below, find the If You Asked For A Picture cover art and tracklist.