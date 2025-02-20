Blondshell has released another song from her much-anticipated album, If You Asked For A Picture. Unlike grungy first single “T&A,” the lovely “Two Times” has a lighter, stripped-down sound, though it’s no less impactful.

About “Two Times,” Blondshell said:

“I feel like I’m always seeing movies and shows where conflict is the only way love is expressed. It’s a lot of stories where someone has to work really hard to get somebody else to love them, and that’s what seems to make the relationship valuable. This song was basically like, what if it’s just solid? What if it’s just good and the relationship’s healthy? Does that mean it is less valuable? I think that’s a painful question because it’s essentially asking how capable you are of being in a decent relationship. But it’s also a love song in that way.”

You can watch the “Two Times” video above, and check out Blondshell’s recently announced North American tour dates below.