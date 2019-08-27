Indie Mixtape 20: Blush Cameron Explores The Discipline Of Pop Songs

Courtesy of the artist

If you’ve read any of our year-end indie coverage of the last couple of years, you’ve probably seen a mention of a band called COMPs. Most recently, we included COMPs’ album Life As A Baller on our 10 Must-Hear Punk Albums From 2018 list, where I called it “a lo-fi punk masterpiece that will satisfy the needs of any music fan that falls along the spectrum between Alex G and The Cure.”

I have seen the band numerous times in basements throughout the Midwest, and now they’ve made the move to Philadelphia, befriending indie darlings Strange Ranger and writing their best music to date. In the year and a half since the release of Life As A Baller, COMPs became Blush Cameron, and we’re happy to be sharing the first single from their new record Ambiguous World.

To celebrate the new record, frontman Geoff Webb sat down to talk talks Rambo, cheap tacos, and the ideal sponsorship in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Passable lofi power pop.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

When I was younger I always idolized bands that were obscure while they were active but grew fanbases posthumously. Stuff like Saetia, Duster, etc. I liked the idea of posting music online and then having a kid randomly come across it while scouring the internet and being one of six fans. So I don’t know, I’d be happy if one person remembered me as an okay song maker.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

Can I pick three? Grands Rapids, Akron, Brooklyn.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

It’s really hard to pick just one. Right now I’m going to say Angus Andrew/Aaron Hemphill from Liars. I found They Threw Us All In A Trench… randomly in an FYE when I was 13. The album art jumped out to me and so I bought it. That purchase played a huge part in shaping my view on music and art in general. Since then I’ve followed their whole career and it’s been a consistent source of inspiration. The way they dedicate themselves to a concept, always challenging themselves and their listeners, it’s awesome. I’ve read/listened to every interview they’ve done. They rule.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

This is a hard question. I’m going to say the $3 taco truck outside of Jones Beach in Brooklyn. Blissful.

What album do you know every word to?

I probably knew every word to Good Kid, m.A.A.d. City at one point. I could probably get at least like a 75% on Digital Ash In A Digital Urn by Bright Eyes. My brain is deteriorating.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Envy, Trash Talk, Touche Amore in Detroit in 2010. Or any Brave Bird show.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Probably pants and a shirt. Depends on the temperature. Maybe shorts. Actually, we’re working on getting a cohesive look together as a band right now. We’re aiming for an Addams Family x Urban Outfitters vibe. Would be awesome to get an Urban Outfitters sponsorship or even if they just played my song in their store sometime.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I like @oldfriend99 on Twitter. Then there’s this crazy account on Instagram called @strange_ranger_ I can’t believe they get away with some of the stuff they post. Just a heads up, it’s entirely NSFW.