Bob Dylan is on the internet and people have been loving the icon’s unexpected posts. Now, he may have just shared his most out-of-left-field post yet.

It went down on Instagram last night, when he shared an eight-minute video of Machine Gun Kelly. As Pitchfork notes, the video is of MGK performing at Orlando, Florida record store Park Ave CDs in 2016.

As for why Dylan decided to post that particular video, that’s not clear, especially since Dylan didn’t include any sort of caption with the post.

Naturally, the situation has left people confused. Comments left on the post include, “Bob respectfully what the f*ck is this,” “Bob probably thought this was Timothée Chalamet so he reposted it,” “Bob dropping hints about his next album,” “Anyone who is mad at Bob for posting this, would have also been mad at Bob when he went electric…,” “Times they are a changing yo,” “Bob told y’all—he contains multitudes,” “Mom Bob Dylan has the iPad again,” and, “what the hell, sure.”

Speaking of Chalamet, Dylan recently took time to praise the A Complete Unknown star, tweeting, “There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”