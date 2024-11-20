Bob Dylan’s Epiphany At A Nick Cave Concert Is Good Life Advice

Every day, thousands of people are deleting their X accounts and moving to Bluesky. But not Bob Dylan. He refuses to get tangled up in Blue(sky). Dylan has been very active on the former-Twitter, including a recent story about attending a Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds concert in Paris, France.

“Saw Nick Cave in Paris recently at the Accor Arena and I was really struck by that song Joy where he sings ‘We’ve all had too much sorrow, now it the time for joy.’ I was thinking to myself, yeah that’s about right,” he wrote.

Dylan has also opined on New Orleans restaurants (“Last time in New Orleans we ate at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant on the corner of North Miro and Orleans. If you’re ever there I highly recommend it”) and hockey (“I ran into one of the Buffalo Sabres in the elevator at the Prague hotel. They were in town to play the New Jersey Devils. He invited me to the game but I was performing that night”). He’s also a one-man Letterboxd: “Nick Newman had replied to a tweet a few weeks back asking me what movies I would recommend. I told him to try The Unknown with Lon Chaney and go from there.”

And yes, it’s actually Bob.