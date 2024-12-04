Bob Dylan has written a song or two, but lately, he’s been generating attention for writing tweets (like this one about Nick Cave). Well, he hopped back on X (formerly Twitter) today (December 4), and this time, he shared some thoughts about Timothée Chalamet, who’s portraying him in the upcoming biopic A Complete Unknown.

Dylan tweeted:

“There’s a movie about me opening soon called A Complete Unknown (what a title!). Timothee Chalamet is starring in the lead role. Timmy’s a brilliant actor so I’m sure he’s going to be completely believable as me. Or a younger me. Or some other me. The film’s taken from Elijah Wald’s Dylan Goes Electric – a book that came out in 2015. It’s a fantastic retelling of events from the early ’60s that led up to the fiasco at Newport. After you’ve seen the movie read the book.”

In other movie-related news, in a recent tweet, Dylan offered up a film recommendation, writing, “Nick Newman had replied to a tweet a few weeks back asking me what movies I would recommend. I told him to try The Unknown with Lon Chaney and go from there.”

So, after you’ve watched A Complete Unknown and read Dylan Goes Electric, maybe give The Unknown a watch.