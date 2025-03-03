There was a world where MGK enthusiast Bob Dylan could have presented, and even performed, at the 2025 Oscars yesterday (March 2). That world wasn’t meant to be, but it wasn’t due to a lack of trying: Per The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan was asked to both present and perform, but he was apparently unable or interested.

As NME notes, Dylan had a presence at the ceremony via some jokes about him.

Mick Jagger made an unannounced appearance to introduce the Best Original Song category, and he quipped, “The producers wanted Bob Dylan to do it, but Bob didn’t want to. ‘The best songs this year are obviously in A Complete Unknown. You should find somebody younger.’ OK, I’m younger than Bob! So here I am.”

Host Conan O’Brien also joked during his opening monologue, “Dylan wanted to be here tonight, but not that badly.”

The Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown was up for a whopping eight awards last night: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet, Best Sound, Best Supporting Actress for Monica Barbaro, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Costume Design, and Best Supporting Actor for Edward Norton. Despite how much Chalamet wanted it, though, the movie went home with no wins.

