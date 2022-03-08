Bob Dylan is a very prolific songwriter, who has been releasing albums for longer than plenty other artists have even been alive. He’s racked up accolades like a Nobel Peace Prize, natch, and expanded well beyond music into painting and literature. Speaking of literature, Dylan announced that his next book is going to be out very soon. The Philosophy Of The Modern Song will be published via Simon & Schuster on November 8, 2022. This one seems to be a more straightforward music book than his previous work, Chronicles Volume One, which was a stream-of-consciousness style memoir that came out back in 2004.

According to a press release, this new book includes “over 60 essays focusing on songs by other artists” including the likes of Stephen Foster, Elvis Costello, Hank Williams and Nina Simone. Dylan reportedly started working on the book back in 2010, and the CEO of Simon & Schuster thinks it will be help unpack what songs mean to all of us. “The publication of Bob Dylan’s kaleidoscopically brilliant work will be an international celebration of songs by one of the greatest artists of our time,” Simon & Schuster’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Karp, said. “The Philosophy Of Modern Song could only have been written by Bob Dylan. His voice is unique, and his work conveys his deep appreciation and understanding of songs, the people who bring those songs to life, and what songs mean to all of us.”

Check out the book’s cover art below, and pre-order it here.