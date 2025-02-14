Bon Iver is one of the more accomplished indie artists of the past 20 years. John Wilson created HBO’s equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking How To With John Wilson. Together, they combined forces on the video for “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” the first single from Bon Iver’s new album, SABLE, fABLE.

Vernon said in a statement, “I knew what kind of record I wanted to make the day we made ‘Everything Is Peaceful Love.’ I always knew that would be the feeling I wanted to share first. I wanted the video to just be people smiling uncontainably. Luckily, Eric Timothy Carlson suggested getting in touch with John Wilson from How To with John Wilson.”

The Bon Iver frontman accurately called the HBO series “simply the most poignant and hilarious program in all of television,” continuing, “We were extremely fortunate that John liked the idea. He went out, shot a bunch of fun stuff, and edited it all to the song. It gives me what I want for this album, all in one video. The idea that happiness and joy are the highest form and the true buoyancy of survival, and even taking yourself less seriously could heal the world.”

You can watch the “Everything Is Peaceful Love” video.

SABLE, fABLE is out 4/11 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.