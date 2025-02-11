This spring, Bon Iver are releasing their first full-length album in six years.

SABLE, fABLE begins with the three songs from last year’s SABLE, EP and “gives way to a new nine-song saga in which one person becomes two, darkness turns to salmon-colored beauty, and sadness transforms to unbridled joy,” according to a press release. The album, “a love story set to lush, radiant pop music,” was produced by Justin Vernon and Jim-E Stack and conceived when they, along with Danielle Haim, were snowed in at Vernon’s April Base recording studio (the Haim singer appears on the duet “If Only I Could Wait”).

The first single from SABLE, fABLE, “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” will be released on Friday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day!), at 10 a.m. ET with a music video directed by How To With John Wilson creator John Wilson. But for now, you can check out the tracklist and album cover below.