This spring, Bon Iver are releasing their first full-length album in six years.
SABLE, fABLE begins with the three songs from last year’s SABLE, EP and “gives way to a new nine-song saga in which one person becomes two, darkness turns to salmon-colored beauty, and sadness transforms to unbridled joy,” according to a press release. The album, “a love story set to lush, radiant pop music,” was produced by Justin Vernon and Jim-E Stack and conceived when they, along with Danielle Haim, were snowed in at Vernon’s April Base recording studio (the Haim singer appears on the duet “If Only I Could Wait”).
The first single from SABLE, fABLE, “Everything Is Peaceful Love,” will be released on Friday, February 14 (Valentine’s Day!), at 10 a.m. ET with a music video directed by How To With John Wilson creator John Wilson. But for now, you can check out the tracklist and album cover below.
Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE Album Cover Artwork
Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE Tracklist
1. “THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS”
2. “S P E Y S I D E”
3. “AWARDS SEASON’
4. “Short Story”
5. “Everything Is Peaceful Love”
6. “Walk Home”
7. “Day One” Feat. Dijon and Flock Of Dimes
8. “From”
9. “I’ll Be There”
10. “If Only I Could Wait” Feat. Danielle Haim
11. “There’s A Rhythmn”
12. “Au Revoir”
SABLE, fABLE is out 4/11 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.