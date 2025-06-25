Uproxx’s Steven Hyden named Bon Iver’s SABLE, fABLE one of 2025’s best albums so far, and Justin Vernon isn’t finished with it yet as he shares a fun new video for “From” today (June 25).

In the retro-styled clip, Vernon positions himself at both ends of the ill-fated-marriage pipeline, as both a limo driver for newlyweds and a divorce attorney.

This video certainly went better than one of Vernon’s earlier acting attempts. He recently said of the time he auditioned for the lead role in Inside Llewyn Davis, “They wanted to have a meeting in New York, so I read the script. Over the course of a month, I read it once. I went to the Upper West Side, I believe it was Joel Coen’s apartment. […] In that moment, I realized that I was in an audition and I didn’t know that. And I was completely paralyzed. […] So I’m sitting there, I’m a terrible actor, I’ve read this thing exactly once. […] It was OK that they were laughing at me, because I was so bad. But anyways, it was one of those learning experiences where if something doesn’t feel right to you, and you’re not meant to do it, maybe just let it pass.”

Watch the “From” video above.