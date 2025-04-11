Indiecast Reviews The New Bon Iver Album

Steven and Ian begin this week’s episode with some exciting news: Ian is writing a book! Incredibly, it’s an in-depth look at Childish Gambino’s Camp. (Actually, it’s about emo in the ’90s.) Steven also presses Ian for his opinion on the new Black Country, New Road album, which he didn’t bring up last week. From there, they do an extended lightning round on new singles from newly announced albums by Arcade Fire, Turnstile, Stereolab, and Pulp. Then they review the latest record by Bon Iver, which Steven likes more than Ian.

In Recommendation Corner, Ian discusses the latest from screamo band Record Setter while Steven stumps for the podcast The History Of Rock Music In 500 Songs.

