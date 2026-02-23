Bon Iver has gone through a lot of eras at this point, and now they’re starting to commemorate that: Today (February), they announced Volumes. A press release describes the series as “a new and recurring archival series spanning live shows, demos, unreleased recordings and other previously unheard material, presenting the many eras and multitudes that make up ‘Bon Iver.'” It also says the endeavor is “modeled after Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series and the Neil Young Archives.”
The full title of the first release is focused on live recordings and its full title is Volumes: One “Selections From Music Concerts 2019-2023 Bon Iver 6 Piece Band”. (Despite the name, the tracklist includes one recording from 2017.) The project, Bon Iver’s first non-studio album, is set for April 3. The project’s recording of “Heavenly Father,” performed in Milan in 2022, is out now, along with a video.
Justin Vernon says in a statement:
“This particular set of 10 songs is like, ‘Here, if you’ve never heard Bon Iver, or you have and you didn’t like it, this might be for you.’ This is what we became. This is really us at our best. This is it.”
Watch the “Heavenly Father” video above and find the Volumes: One art and tracklist below.
Bon Iver’s Volumes: One “Selections From Music Concerts 2019-2023 Bon Iver 6 Piece Band” Album Cover Artwork
Bon Iver’s Volumes: One “Selections From Music Concerts 2019-2023 Bon Iver 6 Piece Band” Tracklist
1. “INTRO – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA. Sep 15 2019”
2. “MAN LIKE U – The Forum, Los Angeles, CA. Sep 15 2019”
3. “WE (feat. Bizhiki) – Xcel Energy Center, St Paul, MN. Oct 03 2019”
4. “JELMORE – Tennis Indoor Senayan, Jakarta, ID. Jan 19 2020”
5. “666 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Irving, TX. Apr 03 2022”
6. “HEAVENLY FATHER – Mediolanum, Milan, IT. Nov 05 2022”
7. “P.D.L.I.F. – Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, AU. Feb 26 2023”
8. “HEY, MA – Pitchfork Music Festival, Chicago, IL. July 23 2023”
9. “A SATISFIED MIND – State Theatre, Portland, ME. Dec 08 2017”
10. “33 ‘GOD’ – WOMADelaide Festival, Adelaide, AU. Mar 10 2023”
11. “Sh’DIAH (boardmix) – Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, CA. Oct 06 2019”
Volumes: One “Selections From Music Concerts 2019-2023 Bon Iver 6 Piece Band” is out 4/3 via Jagjaguwar. Find more information here.