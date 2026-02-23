Bon Iver has gone through a lot of eras at this point, and now they’re starting to commemorate that: Today (February), they announced Volumes. A press release describes the series as “a new and recurring archival series spanning live shows, demos, unreleased recordings and other previously unheard material, presenting the many eras and multitudes that make up ‘Bon Iver.'” It also says the endeavor is “modeled after Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series and the Neil Young Archives.”

The full title of the first release is focused on live recordings and its full title is Volumes: One “Selections From Music Concerts 2019-2023 Bon Iver 6 Piece Band”. (Despite the name, the tracklist includes one recording from 2017.) The project, Bon Iver’s first non-studio album, is set for April 3. The project’s recording of “Heavenly Father,” performed in Milan in 2022, is out now, along with a video.

Justin Vernon says in a statement:

“This particular set of 10 songs is like, ‘Here, if you’ve never heard Bon Iver, or you have and you didn’t like it, this might be for you.’ This is what we became. This is really us at our best. This is it.”

Watch the “Heavenly Father” video above and find the Volumes: One art and tracklist below.