Brandi Carlile has been a Grammys darling for a minute now, and rightly deserved. The queer country singer first came onto the Recording Academy’s radar in a big way back in 2019, when her album, By The Way, I Forgive You, was nominated for Record Of The Year, and one of its best singles, “The Joke” was up for both Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year. Though she didn’t win in those major categories, picking up three Americana wins instead, since then she’s been a steady fixture in the nominations for the Big Four categories.

Tonight, she performed her three-times nominated track “Right On Time,” off her latest album, In These Silent Days. That song is up for Record Of The Year and Song Of The Year, and strangely Best Pop Solo Performance, though it is decidedly not pop… Carlile is also up for Song Of The Year for “A Beautiful Noise,” a song she co-write with Alicia Keys that urged people to vote in the 2020 election.

During tonight’s set, Carlile was introduced by Bonnie Raitt and Joni Mitchell, and sat at a baby grand decked out in her bejewelled blazer (rhinestone cowgirl?) to deliver her gorgeous ballad, before abandoning the piano to go lead her band on an electric guitar. To go from that soulful moment at the piano to ripping it on an electric guitar just proves that Carlile contains multitudes. Watch above.