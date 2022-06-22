Though Conor Oberst made headlines last month for leaving Bright Eyes’ Houston show after performing just two songs, a pleasantly different outcome took place on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The indie band was full of energy as they offered a rousing performance of “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume.” Mike Mogis, Nate Walcott, and multiple other instrumentalists were also present for the set. James Corden was so pleased with the performance that he gave Oberst a big hug after it was completed.

The specific performance of “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume” is timely as the band started their “Companion” series in May, which includes a reissuing of their first three albums along with a few completely re-recorded new songs. These records come from the 90s when Oberst was just a teenager and part of the Omaha emo band Commander Venus alongside Tim Kasher, Todd Fink, and Matt Bowen. Conor Oberst felt that certain songs he made didn’t fit the Commander Venus’ sound, thus compiling them into A Collection Of Songs Written And Recorded 1995-1997, which ended up being the first Bright Eyes album released through Saddle Creek.

Check out Bright Eyes’ performance of “Falling Out Of Love At This Volume” above.