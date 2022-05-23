Conor Oberst Louisville 2022
Fans React To Conor Oberst Leaving The Bright Eyes Houston Show Early

Bright Eyes has been touring the United States since the end of March, but apparently, things haven’t been so luminary for select attendees. Last night (May 22), they had a Houston stop at The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall. The show was cut short just two songs in after Conor Oberst walked off the stage, forcing the band to engage the crowd in karaoke which eventually stopped as well. The venue declared they would issue refunds, Jezebel Senior Reporter Caitlin Cruz live-tweeted.

Another attendee shared this footage of the karaoke, where fans were actually brought on stage:

Here’s what others had to say:

This situation drew a revelation from a past tour stop attendee that Oberst exhibited concerning behaviors at the indie rock band’s Nashville stop and shared accounts of his Cleveland show. Oberst was noted as making obscene comments and admitting he injured himself by falling off a stage in Detroit. The attendee cited he appeared inebriated.

None of the band members have made any comments about the situation. Bright Eyes is set to be in New Orleans this evening at Orpheum Theater and Stone Pony Summer Stage in New York City on June 3. They last released a companion version of St. Ides Heaven back in March, featuring the title track and “Contrast and Compare.” Stay tuned for more updates on Oberst and the band.

