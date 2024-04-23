Indie funk-rocker Brittany Howard and British soul star Michael Kiwanuka have announced a co-headlining joint tour running for 14 dates this fall. They’ll be supported by guitarist-composer Yasmin Williams.

Howard is currently on her own solo tour through the end of April, with a slate of festival dates around the world throughout the summer that includes Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and Pitchfork.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10AM local time, with a pre-sale going up on Wednesday, April 24. You can get tickets and more info here.

04/23 Tulsa, OK / Cain’s Ballroom ^

04/24 Kanas City, MO / The Truman ^

04/26 St. Louis, MO / The Pageant ^

04/27 Oxford, MS / Double Decker Arts Festival

04/28 Austin, TX / Austin Blues Festival

06/15 Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/20 Milwaukee, WI / Summerfest

06/22 Vienna, VA / Wolf Trap’s Out & About Festival

06/26-30 Somerset, England @ Glastonbury Festival

07/02 London, England @ Koko

07/03 Lytham St Annes, England @ Lytham Festival

07/05 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park #

07/06 Manchester, England @ Albert Hall

07/07 London, England @ London Finsbury Park #

07/09 Chepstow, Wales @ Chepstow Summer Sessions #

07/10 Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Green #

07/12 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz Festival

07/13 Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Festival

07/14 Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/21 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

08/02 Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/03 Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival

08/11 Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival

09/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +*

09/30 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +*

10/02 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre +*

10/03 New York, NY @ SummerStage +*

10/06 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre +*

10/08 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom +*

10/10 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden +*

10/11 Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts +*

10/12 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre +*

10/14 Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival Pavilion +*

10/15 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount +*

10/17 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre +*

10/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +*

10/19 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre +*