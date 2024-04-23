Indie funk-rocker Brittany Howard and British soul star Michael Kiwanuka have announced a co-headlining joint tour running for 14 dates this fall. They’ll be supported by guitarist-composer Yasmin Williams.
Howard is currently on her own solo tour through the end of April, with a slate of festival dates around the world throughout the summer that includes Bonnaroo, Glastonbury, and Pitchfork.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 26 at 10AM local time, with a pre-sale going up on Wednesday, April 24. You can get tickets and more info here.
04/23 Tulsa, OK / Cain’s Ballroom ^
04/24 Kanas City, MO / The Truman ^
04/26 St. Louis, MO / The Pageant ^
04/27 Oxford, MS / Double Decker Arts Festival
04/28 Austin, TX / Austin Blues Festival
06/15 Manchester, TN / Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/20 Milwaukee, WI / Summerfest
06/22 Vienna, VA / Wolf Trap’s Out & About Festival
06/26-30 Somerset, England @ Glastonbury Festival
07/02 London, England @ Koko
07/03 Lytham St Annes, England @ Lytham Festival
07/05 Dublin, Ireland @ Marlay Park #
07/06 Manchester, England @ Albert Hall
07/07 London, England @ London Finsbury Park #
07/09 Chepstow, Wales @ Chepstow Summer Sessions #
07/10 Glasgow, Scotland @ Glasgow Green #
07/12 Rotterdam, Netherlands @ North Sea Jazz Festival
07/13 Bruges, Belgium @ Cactus Festival
07/14 Montreux, Switzerland @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/21 Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
08/02 Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
08/03 Montreal, Quebec @ Osheaga Festival
08/11 Lyons, CO @ Rocky Mountain Folks Festival
09/29 Philadelphia, PA @ The Met +*
09/30 Boston, MA @ Roadrunner +*
10/02 Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre +*
10/03 New York, NY @ SummerStage +*
10/06 Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre +*
10/08 Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom +*
10/10 Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden +*
10/11 Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Concerts +*
10/12 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre +*
10/14 Jacksonville, OR @ Britt Festival Pavilion +*
10/15 Seattle, WA @ The Paramount +*
10/17 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre +*
10/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +*
10/19 Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre +*