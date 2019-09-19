Brittany Howard Takes A Big Step Beyond Alabama Shakes On The Brilliant ‘Jaime’

The RX is Uproxx Music’s stamp of approval for the best albums, songs, and music stories throughout the year. Inclusion in this category is the highest distinction we can bestow, and signals the most important music being released throughout the year. The RX is the music you need, right now.

“Americana,” that loosely defined and imprecise genre tag, isn’t normally associated with artistic adventurousness. The word conjures the very opposite — tradition, heritage, even conservatism. You can understand then why Brittany Howard would grow tired of being grouped under this umbrella.

As the magnetic and overpowering frontwoman of Alabama Shakes, one of the best and most popular bands to be classified as Americana in the 2010s, Howard has pushed against the tropes of so-called “roots” music with increasing force. When Alabama Shakes first entered the national consciousness with 2012’s Boys And Girls, they scanned as a solid blues-rock bar band with an extraordinary singer out front. The product of an interracial household, Howard grew up equally well-versed in commercial R&B and classic rock. A fan of both Purple Rain and Journey’s Greatest Hits, she applied that background to a vocal style with the elasticity and nuance of the former and the authority and swagger of the latter. Even when Boys And Girls stuck to a familiar Black Keys-like “retro ‘n’ riffs” template, the sheer power of Howard’s voice and personality set it apart from the sepia-toned pack.

But it wasn’t until 2015’s Sound + Color that Alabama Shakes — Howard, really — became truly great. Whereas Boys And Girls didn’t aim for much more than basic, no-frills, rock-band competence, Sound + Color represented a quantum leap forward, conjuring a mix of psychedelic hard-rock and paisley-patterned soul that sounded like OutKast covering Physical Graffiti. While Sound + Color benefitted from possibly the best production and engineering of any rock album this decade — playing it on even a “just decent” sound system feels like having your eardrums gently massaged with warm butter — the songwriting and arrangements were also strikingly unconventional, as unpredictable as Boys And Girls was formulaic. Howard, of course, led the way, eschewing the blues-belter affectations of the debut in favor of nimble vocal runs that veered from sultry to flat-out spine-tingling, evoking a nocturnal world in which lust and vitality commingle freely with fear and paranoia.

That alluring, claustrophobic atmosphere is retained on Howard’s solo debut, Jaime. After trying to make a follow-up to Sound + Color with the Shakes and experiencing a frustrating lack of progress, Howard finally decided to put the band on indefinite hiatus in 2017. Howard had already launched two niche-y side projects — the feisty punk band Thunderbitch, and the country-rock group Bermuda Triangle — but making a full-fledged solo LP feels like a true declaration of independence.

On paper, Jaime is a move straight out of Rock Singer 101 — band becomes successful, and the most recognizable member breaks off to capitalize on their success, with a record that could have been a band album. And, truth be told, Jaime doesn’t always contradict that cliche. The opening track, “History Repeats,” picks up where Sound + Color left off — it’s mind-twisting funk-rock with a deep groove (supplied by Shakes bassist Zac Cockrell, no less) and a choir of lush Howard vocal overdubs pushed to the front, setting a mood that’s both warm and sinister. The mood-shifting “Georgia” — a mash note to an out-of-reach crush inspired by the Los Angeles-based musician Georgia Anne Muldrow, and one of Jaime‘s best songs — is a dreamy Curtis Mayfield-esque jam that builds toward an overwhelming rock climax, with an enormous, “When The Levee Breaks”-sized backbeat.

You could imagine both tracks anchoring a third Alabama Shakes record. But ultimately, Jaime asserts itself definitively as a Brittany Howard album, in part by rendering any distinctions between her work and the band as meaningless. The Shakes are her band, after all, and a vehicle for her vision. But now, her vision can’t be accommodated by the band, so it’s time to work elsewhere.