Despite being on a hiatus, Alabama Shakes found themselves in headlines recently and it wasn’t for the best reasons. The band’s drummer, Steven William Johnson was arrested on child abuse charges last week. The news was reported by Alabama’s WHNT. According to the publication, Johnson was indicted in Limestone County by a grand jury on charges of willful torture, willful abuse, and cruelly beating or otherwise willfully maltreating a child under the age of 18. This is also not the first time the drummer was arrested on abuse charges within the past few years.

Back in 2019, Johnson was arrested for a protection from abuse order violation, one that he pled guilty to in March 2020. According to AL.com, the order was issued after Johnson’s ex-wife accused him of threatening and harassing her. She also said he choked, injured, and stalked her. He currently remains locked up at Limestone County Jail on the more recent charges and his bond has been set at $21,500. Johnson’s arraignment is also scheduled for April 7.

Alabama Shakes’ last album came in 2015 with Sound And Color. The project granted the collective three Grammy awards for Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance thanks to “Don’t Wanna Fight” as well as Best Alternative Music Album. The group went on a hiatus in 2018 so lead singer, Brittany Howard, could focus on her debut solo album, Jaime, which she released in 2019.