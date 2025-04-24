You Forgot It In People is one of the most beloved and enduring indie albums of this century. The 2002 project isn’t celebrating a big milestone anniversary this year, but Broken Social Scene are celebrating regardless with Anthems: A Celebration Of Broken Social Scene’s You Forgot It In People.

For the project, they recruited a bunch of artists to contribute covers. Today (April 24), they’ve shared Maggie Rogers and Sylvan Esso’s rendition of the classic “Anthems For A Seventeen Year-Old Girl.”

Rogers says of the song:

“‘Anthems’ is one of those songs that fundamentally changed my life. There’s something about the lyrical repetition that functions as a sort of mantra within the song and it made me understand at a very early point in my creative life that music could be a form of meditation. Broken Social Scene has long been one of my all-time favorite bands and covering it with my dear friends Nick and Amelia from Sylvan Esso was an absolute joy beam dream.”

Sylvan Esso adds, “It was a joy to cover this beautiful song with Maggie — we all grew up loving this record — to be asked to cover ‘Anthems…’ together was an honor and led to a truly lovely time.”

Also involved in the project are Hovvdy, Miya Folick, Hand Habits, The Weather Station, Mdou Moctar, Serpentwithfeet, and others.

Check out Rogers and Sylvan Esso’s cover above. Below, find the album’s cover art and tracklist.