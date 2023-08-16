Broken Social Scene co-founder and lead vocalist Kevin Drew is gearing up to release new solo music. Today (August 16), Drew has announced his fourth solo album, Aging. Ahead of Aging, Drew has shared two new songs — “Out In The Fields” and “Party Oven.”

Many of the songs on Aging are inspired by the passing of Drew’s close friends and mentors. Drew wrote the songs on the album over the course of the past 10 years.

“Pain is a hard thing to let go until you’re ready,” said Drew in a statement. “And that’s kind of where I was at with this record. Music, for me, is a release–it’s a place where I can go and express what it is that I want to say.”

Aging will arrive this fall, by way of a rather peculiar rollout. The physical version will actually release first in September, with the digital version to follow. Perhaps the nostalgia factor of it all is one that comes with age.

You can listen to “Out In The Fields” and “Party Oven” above and see the artwork and tracklist for Aging below.

1. “Elevator”

2. “Out In The Fields”

3. “Party Oven”

4. “All Your Fails”

5. “Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark”

6. “Awful Lightning”

7. “Fixing The Again”

8. “You’re Gonna Get Better”

Aging will be out on physical formats on 9/22 via Arts + Crafts. It will be available on streaming platforms beginning 11/3. Find more information here.