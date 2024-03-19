We have now had a decade of Sylvan Esso and what a decade it’s been. It all started in 2014 with their self-titled debut album, a project that turns ten years old this year. To mark the occasion, the duo (Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn) is reissuing the project with some added goodies.

This deluxe edition features, aside from the base album, there’s a cover of Porches’ “The Cosmos,” “Jamie’s Song” (which debuted in 2015 via podcast), and new remixes by J Rocc, Rick Wade, Helado Negro, Dntel, Hercules And Love Affair, and Charles Spearin.

As far as physical releases, there are a handful of options. There’s the “double LP on black & white split vinyl in all-over gold gatefold packaging.” There’s the online-exclusive olive green pressing that’s limited to 1,000 copies and comes with “The Cosmos” and “Jamie’s Song” on a bonus 7-inch. There’s the double CD edition, and there’s an exclusive 2-LP edition that’ll only be available in select record stores in North Carolina.

Check out the tracklist below.