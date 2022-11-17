Bruce Springsteen’s residency on The Tonight Show is in full swing. The Boss is not only the musical guest for each night, but is also in conversation with Jimmy Fallon (who’s rocking a pretty decent beard these days.) The residency began on Monday, November 14th, with Springsteen’s schedule also including last night (November 15th), Wednesday the 16th and then finally the Thanksgiving night show on Thursday, November 24th. He’s promoting his latest album of soul music covers, Only the Strong Survive, and last night, performed a rendition of “Turn Back The Hands Of Time” backed by a 20-person band. Just a casual Tuesday night for The Boss.

“Turn Back The Hands Of Time” was originally sung by Tyrone Davis in 1970, and the vintage soul recording featured backing singers and a modest horn section. But Springsteen took that arrangement to a whole new level. He had seven backup singers and a horns section, but also two violinists, keys, bass, drums, guitar and additional percussion. Clad in a sleek black leather jacket, the gregarious Springsteen delivered the epitome of a tour de force, making night two of his residency on the Tonight Show a memorable one to say the least.

Watch Bruce Springsteen perform “Turn Back The Hands Of Time” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.