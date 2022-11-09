While Bruce Springsteen has appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show in the past, he’s never actually performed on the late-night staple now hosted by Jimmy Fallon. That’s about to change, as Springsteen will not only be the show’s lead guest for a takeover of sorts next week, but he’ll also be performing songs from his new album of cover songs, Only The Strong Survive.

Springsteen’s appearance on The Tonight Show will take place on three consecutive nights, from Monday, November 14 through Wednesday, November 16. He’ll also appear again on The Tonight Show’s Thanksgiving special on Thursday, November 24. According to Rolling Stone, The Boss will be performing four new songs from Only The Strong Survive. The appearances will coincide as promotional appearances for the album’s release, which is on Friday, November 11.

The late-night talk show residency is becoming an ultra-promotional event of sorts. St. Vincent recently embarked on a week-long residency on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, something Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Coldplay did last year, too. The Tonight Show has featured high-profile residencies in the past from the likes of Justin Bieber and U2.

Meanwhile, Springsteen has a tour incoming in 2023 with the E-Street Band following his appearances on The Tonight Show. Although it’s been as notable for Ticketmaster’s flexible (high) pricing structure as it has been for the actual mega tour that it is.

