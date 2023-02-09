This April, Willie Nelson will have his milestone 90th birthday. He hasn’t slowed down, either: He was nominated for four Grammys at this year’s ceremony and he won two of them. He’s lived a long and fruitful life so far, and should his story ever get a movie adaptation, Bryan Cranston would enjoy the opportunity to portray the country icon.

In a new interview with NME, when asked if there’s a musician he’d like to play in a movie, Cranston responded:

“Hmm, that’s a great idea… Willie Nelson comes to mind. The hair and the beard. I think there’s some physical resemblance. He’s very old and wrinkled, and I can relate to that [laughs]. So I wouldn’t have to wear a lot of makeup. Willie’s had a fascinating career – as a writer and as a performer, and as a free speech person, being anti-war and on the forefront of hemp [culture]. That’s kind of interesting to me, even though I don’t vibe with that stuff. I don’t like smoking, it just doesn’t do it for me.”

He also said of New Orleans, “New Orleans has become such a character in Your Honor. It has a culture and a history that is deeply rooted in music and alcoholic spirits — and other spirits too! Ghostly spirits! It’s a very visceral city with great people. It also has great problems, too, and you have to embrace all of that just like you would a human being. I’m very grateful to be able to go there.”

Read the full interview here.