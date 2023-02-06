Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have played Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, Better Call Saul, and now, a Super Bowl commercial. No, Big Meth didn’t spend $7 million to promote the good side effects of the deadly drug. Instead, the Vince Gilligan-directed ad is for PopCorners, which comes in six signature flavors. “Seven! You make seven!” Tuco (Raymond Cruz) yells at Walt and Jesse in the commercial. “We’re gonna eat a lot of snacks together.”

You can watch it above, and again during the Super Bowl on February 12th.

“It was also very secretive, Cranston told Entertainment Weekly about filming the commercial. “NDAs were signed. We did our wardrobe calls at our own houses, so we didn’t have to be in public. Then we had one day in a studio, and it was very closed down, very private, very secret — and then out in the middle of the desert for the second day… I don’t think there were too many leaks in our enterprise there.”

As for whether Cranston thinks this is the final time he and Paul will play their Breaking Bad characters, he said, “So we’ve stopped saying, ‘This is the last time we’re ever going to do this.’ Who knows? It could be. I’m not sure, but… you know, we’ll just leave it to the fates.” Maybe we’ll see Jesse give up Los Pollos Hermanos for Raising Cane’s during next year’s Super Bowl.

(Via Entertainment Weekly)