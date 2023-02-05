The Full List Of 2023 Grammy Award Winners

Album Of The Year ABBA — Voyage

Adele — 30

Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Beyoncé — Renaissance

Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days

Coldplay — Music Of The Spheres

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Lizzo — Special

Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) Best New Artist Anitta

Domi & JD Beck

Latto

Måneskin

Molly Tuttle

Muni Long

Omar Apollo

Samara Joy

Tobe Nwigwe

Wet Leg

Record of the Year ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Adele — “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius — “You and Me on the Rock”

Doja Cat — “Woman”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit” Song of the Year Adele — “Easy on Me”

Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Bonnie Raitt — “Just Like That”

DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Gayle — “ABCDEFU”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit”

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”

Best Pop Solo Performance Adele — “Easy on Me”

Bad Bunny — “Moscow Mule”

Doja Cat — “Woman”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time”

Steve Lacy — “Bad Habit” Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ABBA — “Don’t Shut Me Down”

Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran — “Bam Bam”

Coldplay & BTS — “My Universe”

Post Malone & Doja Cat — “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Sam Smith & Kim Petras — “Unholy”

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Diana Ross — Thank You

Kelly Clarkson — When Christmas Comes Around…

Michael Bublé — Higher

Norah Jones — I Dream of Christmas (Extended)

Pentatonix — Evergreen Best Pop Vocal Album ABBA — Voyage

Adele — 30

Coldplay — Music of the Spheres

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Lizzo — Special

Best Rap Performance DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy — “God Did”

Doja Cat — “Vegas”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P”

Hitkidd & Glorilla — “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” Best Melodic Rap Performance DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA — “Beautiful”

Future Featuring Drake & Tems — “Wait for U”

Jack Harlow — “First Class”

Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer — “Die Hard”

Latto — “Big Energy (Live)”

Best Rap Song DJ Khaled — “God Did” Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy

Future Featuring Drake & Tems — “Wait for U”

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug — “Pushin P”

Jack Harlow Featuring Drake — “Churchill Downs”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5” Best Rap Album DJ Khaled — God Did

Future — I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow — Come Home The Kids Miss You

Kendrick Lamar — Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Pusha T — It’s Almost Dry

Best Dance/Electronic Recording Beyoncé — “Break My Soul”

Bonobo — “Rosewood”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha — “I’m Good (Blue)”

Diplo & Miguel — “Don’t Forget My Love”

Kaytranada Featuring H.E.R. — “Intimidated”

Rüfüs Du Sol — “On My Knees” Best Dance/Electronic Music Album Beyoncé — Renaissance

Bonobo — Fragments

Diplo — Diplo

Odesza — The Last Goodbye

Rüfüs Du Sol — Surrender

Best Instrumental Composition Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers — “Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues”

Geoffrey Keezer — “Refuge”

Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn — “El País Invisible”

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar — “African Tales”

Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar — “Snapshots” Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6 — “As Days Go By (An Arrangement of the Family Matters Theme Song)”

Danny Elfman — “Main Titles”

Kings Return — “How Deep Is Your Love”

Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Auer — “Scrapple From the Apple”

Remy Le Boeuf — “Minnesota, WI”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet — “2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)”

Cécile McLorin Salvant — “Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying”

Christine McVie — “Songbird (Orchestral Version)”

Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer — “Never Gonna Be Alone”

Louis Cole — “Let It Happen” Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical Amy Allen

Laura Veltz

Nija Charles

The-Dream

Tobias Jesso Jr.

Best Latin Pop Album Camilo — De Adentro Pa Afuera

Christina Aguilera — Aguilera

Fonseca — Viajante

Rubén Blades & Boca Livre — Pasieros

Sebastián Yatra — Dharma + Best Música Urbana Album Bad Bunny — Un Verano Sin Ti

Daddy Yankee — Legendaddy

Farruko — La 167

Maluma — The Love & Sex Tape

Rauw Alejandro — Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album Cimafunk — El Alimento

Fito Paez — Los Años Salvajes

Gaby Moreno — Alegoría

Jorge Drexler — Tinta y Tiempo

Mon Laferte — 1940 Carmen

Rosalía — Motomami Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano) Chiquis — Abeja Reina

Christian Nodal — EP #1 Forajido

Marco Antonio Solís — Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe)

Natalia Lafourcade — Un Canto por México — El Musical

Los Tigres del Norte — La Reunión (Deluxe)

Best Tropical Latin Album Carlos Vives — Cumbiana II

Marc Anthony — Pa’lla Voy

La Santa Cecilia — Quiero Verte Feliz

Spanish Harlem Orchestra — Imágenes Latinas

Tito Nieves — Legendario Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Various Artists — Elvis

Various Artists — Encanto

Various Artists — Stranger Things: Soundtrack From the Netflix Series, Season 4

Lorne Balfe, Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga & Hans Zimmer — Top Gun: Maverick

Various Artists — West Side Story

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) Germaine Franco — Encanto

Hans Zimmer — No Time to Die

Jonny Greenwood — The Power of the Dog

Michael Giacchino — The Batman

Nicholas Britell — Succession: Season 3 Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media Austin Wintory — Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Bear McCreary — Call of Duty: Vanguard

Christopher Tin — Old World

Richard Jacques — Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Stephanie Economou — Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarök

Best Song Written for Visual Media Beyoncé — “Be Alive”

Carolina Gaitán, La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto, Cast — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”

Jessy Wilson Featuring Angélique Kidjo — “Keep Rising (The Woman King)”

Lady Gaga — “Hold My Hand”

Taylor Swift — “Carolina”

4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O’Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo & Grayson Villanueva — “Nobody Like U” Best Comedy Album Dave Chappelle — “The Closer”

Jim Gaffigan — “Comedy Monster”

Louis C.K. — “Sorry”

Patton Oswalt — “We All Scream”

Randy Rainbow — “A Little Brains, a Little Talent”

Best R&B Performance Beyoncé — “Virgo’s Groove”

Jazmine Sullivan — “Hurt Me So Good”

Lucky Daye — “Over”

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak — “Here With Me”

Muni Long — “Hrs & Hrs” Best Traditional R&B Performance Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan — “’Round Midnight”

Babyface Featuring Ella Mai — “Keeps on Fallin’”

Beyoncé — “Plastic Off the Sofa”

Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Snoh Aalegra — “Do 4 Love”

Best R&B Song Beyoncé — “Cuff It”

Jazmine Sullivan — “Hurt Me So Good”

Mary J. Blige — “Good Morning Gorgeous”

Muni Long — “Hrs & Hrs”

PJ Morton — “Please Don’t Walk Away” Best Progressive R&B Album Cory Henry — Operation Funk

Moonchild — Starfuit

Steve Lacy — Gemini Rights

Tank and the Bangas — Red Balloon

Terrace Martin — Drones

Best R&B Album Chris Brown — Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye — Candy Drip

Mary J. Blige — Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

PJ Morton — Watch the Sun

Robert Glasper — Black Radio III Best Music Video Adele — “Easy on Me”

BTS — “Yet to Come”

Doja Cat — “Woman”

Harry Styles — “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar — “The Heart Part 5”

Taylor Swift — “All Too Well: The Short Film”

Best Music Film Adele — Adele One Night Only

Billie Eilish — Billie Eilish Live at the O2

Justin Bieber — Our World

Neil Young & Crazy Horse — A Band a Brotherhood a Barn

Rosalía — Motomami (Rosalía TikTok Live Performance)

Various Artists — Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story Best Alternative Music Performance Arctic Monkeys — “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”

Big Thief — “Certainty”

Florence and the Machine — “King”

Wet Leg — “Chaise Longue”

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius — “Spitting Off the Edge of the World”

Best Alternative Music Album Arcade Fire — We

Big Thief — Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

Björk — Fossora

Wet Leg — Wet Leg

Yeah Yeah Yeahs — Cool It Down Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album Cheryl B. Engelhardt — The Passenger

Madi Das, Dave Stringer & Bhakti Without Borders — Mantra Americana

Mystic Mirror — White Sun

Paul Avgerinos — Joy

Will Ackerman — Positano Songs

Best Children’s Music Album Alphabet Rockers — The Movement

Divinity Roxx — Ready Set Go!

Justin Roberts — Space Cadet

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band — Los Fabulosos

Wendy and DB — Into the Little Blue House Best Recording Package Fann — Telos

Soporus — Divers

Spiritualized — Everything Was Beautiful

Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra — Beginningless Beginning

Underoath — Voyeurist

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package Black Pumas — Black Pumas (Collector’s Edition Box Set)

Danny Elfman — Big Mess

The Grateful Dead — In and Out of the Garden: Madison Square Garden ’81, ’82, ’83

They Might Be Giants — Book

Various Artists — Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined Best Album Notes Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Andy Irvine / Paul Brady

Astor Piazzolla — The American Clavé Recordings

Doc Watson — Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Harry Partch — Harry Partch, 1942

Wilco — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Historical Album Blondie — Against the Odds: 1974 — 1982

Doc Watson — Life’s Work: A Retrospective

Freestyle Fellowship — To Whom It May Concern…

Glenn Gould — The Goldberg Variations: The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions

Wilco — Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) Best Improvised Jazz Solo Ambrose Akinmusire — “Rounds (Live)”

Gerald Albright — “Keep Holding On”

John Beasley — “Cherokee/Koko”

Marcus Baylor — “Call of the Drum”

Melissa Aldana — “Falling”

Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese — “Endangered Species”

Best Jazz Vocal Album The Baylor Project — The Evening : Live at Apparatus

Carmen Lundy — Fade to Black

Cécile McLorin Salvant — Ghost Song

The Manhattan Transfer & The WDR Funkhausorchester — Fifty

Samara Joy — Linger Awhile Best Jazz Instrumental Album Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride & Brian Blade — LongGone

Peter Erskine Trio — Live in Italy

Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens — New Standards, Vol. 1

Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & Esperanza Spalding — Live at the Detroit Jazz Festival

Yellowjackets — Parallel Motion

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band — Bird Lives

Remy Le Boeuf’s Assembly of Shadows — Architecture of Storms

Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed by Christian Jacob — Remembering Bob Freedman

Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted by Michael Abene — Center Stage

Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson & Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra — Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra Best Latin Jazz Album Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective — Fandango at the Wall in New York

Arturo Sandoval — Rhythm & Soul

Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers — Crisálida

Flora Purim — If You Will

Miguel Zenón — Música de las Américas

Best Reggae Album Kabaka Pyramid — The Kalling

Koffee — Gifted

Protoje — Third Time’s the Charm

Sean Paul — Scorcha

Shaggy — Com Fly Wid Mi Best Global Music Performance Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar — “Udhero Na”

Burna Boy — “Last Last”

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo — “Gimme Love”

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro — “Neva Bow Down”

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode — “Bayethe”

Best Global Music Album Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf — Queen of Sheba

Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago — Between Us… (Live)

Berklee Indian Ensemble — Shuruaat

Burna Boy — Love, Damini

Masa Takumi — Sakura Best American Roots Performance Aaron Neville & The Dirty Dozen Brass Band — “Stompin’ Ground”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell — “Prodigal Daughter”

Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton — “Someday It’ll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)”

Fantastic Negrito — “Oh Betty”

Madison Cunningham — “Life According to Raechel”

Best Americana Performance Asleep at the Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett — “There You Go Again”

Blind Boys of Alabama Featuring Black Violin — “The Message”

Bonnie Raitt — “Made Up Mind”

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius — “You and Me on the Rock”

Eric Alexandrakis — “Silver Moon [A Tribute to Michael Nesmith]” Best American Roots Song Anaïs Mitchell — “Bright Star”

Aoife O’Donovan & Allison Russell — “Prodigal Daughter”

Bonnie Raitt — “Just Like That”

Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius — “You and Me on the Rock”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — “High and Lonesome”

Sheryl Crow — “Forever”

Best Americana Album Bonnie Raitt — Just Like That…

Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days

Dr. John — Things Happen That Way

Keb’ Mo’ — Good to Be…

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — Raise the Roof Best Bluegrass Album The Del McCoury Band — Almost Proud

The Infamous Stringdusters — Toward the Fray

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway — Crooked Tree

Peter Rowan — Calling You From My Mountain

Yonder Mountain String Band — Get Yourself Outside

Best Traditional Blues Album Buddy Guy — The Blues Don’t Lie

Charlie Musselwhite — Mississippi Son

Gov’t Mule — Heavy Load Blues

John Mayall — The Sun Is Shining Down

Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder — Get on Board Best Contemporary Blues Album Ben Harper — Bloodline Maintenance

Edgar Winter — Brother Johnny

Eric Gales — Crown

North Mississippi Allstars — Set Sail

Shemekia Copeland — Done Come Too Far

Best Folk Album Aoife O’Donovan — Age of Apathy

Janis Ian — The Light at the End of the Line

Judy Collins — Spellbound

Madison Cunningham — Revealer

Punch Brothers — Hell on Church Street Best Regional Roots Music Album Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani — Halau Hula Keali’i o Nalani (Live at the Getty Center)

Natalie Ai Kamauu — Natalie Noelani

Nathan & The Zydeco Cha-Chas — Lucky Man

Ranky Tanky — Live at the 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring The Golden Band From Tigerland — Full Circle

Best Orchestral Performance Berlin Philharmonic & John Williams — “John Williams: The Berlin Concert”

Los Angeles Philharmonic & Gustavo Dudamel — “Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9”

New York Youth Symphony — “Works by Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman”

Various Artists — “Sila: The Breath of the World”

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree — “Stay on It” Best Opera Recording Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus — Anthony Davis: X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Blanchard: Fire Shut Up in My Bones

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & The Metropolitan Opera Chorus — Eurydice

Best Choral Performance The Crossing — “Born”

English Baroque Soloists & Monteverdi Choir — “J.S. Bach: St. John Passion, BWV 245”

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Ailyn Pérez, Michelle DeYoung, Matthew Polenzani & Eric Owens — “Verdi’s Requiem: The Met Remembers 9/11” Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance Attacca Quartet — “Caroline Shaw: Evergreen”

Dover Quartet — “Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Vol. 2 – The Middle Quartets”

Neave Trio — “Musical Remembrances”

Publiquartet — “What Is American”

Third Coast Percussion — “Perspectives”

Best Classical Instrumental Solo Daniil Trifonov — “Bach: The Art of Life”

Hilary Hahn — “Abels: Isolation Variation”

Mak Grgić — “A Night in Upper Town — The Music of Zoran Krajacic”

Mitsuko Uchida — “Beethoven: Diabelli Variations”

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang — “Letters for the Future” Best Classical Solo Vocal Album Il Pomo d’Oro — Eden

Nicholas Phan, Brooklyn Rider, The Knights & Eric Jacobsen — Stranger — Works for Tenor by Nico Muhly

Renée Fleming & Yannick Nézet-Séguin — Voice of Nature: The Anthropocene

Sasha Cooke & Kirill Kuzmin — How Do I Find You

Will Liverman, Paul Sánchez & J’Nai Bridges — Shawn E. Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here?

Best Classical Compendium Christopher Tin, Voces8, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra & Barnaby Smith — The Lost Birds

Kitt Wakeley — An Adoption Story

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra & Yannick Nézet-Séguin — A Concert for Ukraine

Seunghee Lee, JP Jofre & London Symphony Orchestra — Aspire Best Contemporary Classical Composition Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester — Gubaidulina: The Wrath of God

Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music — Simon: Requiem for the Enslaved

Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet — Akiho: Ligneous Suite

Jack Quartet — Bermel: Intonations

Time for Three, The Philadelphia Orchestra & Xian Zhang — Puts: Contact

Best Country Solo Performance Kelsea Ballerini — “Heartfirst”

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert — “In His Arms”

Willie Nelson — “Live Forever”

Zach Bryan — “Something in the Orange” Best Country Duo/Group Performance Brothers Osborne — “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde — “Never Wanted to Be That Girl”

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt — “Wishful Drinking”

Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert — “Outrunnin’ Your Memory”

Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton — “Does He Love You (Revisited)”

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss — “Gonig Where the Lonely Go”

Best Country Song Cody Johnson — ’Til You Can’t”

Luke Combs — “Doin’ This”

Maren Morris — “Circles Around This Town”

Miranda Lambert — “If I Was a Cowboy”

Taylor Swift — “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)”

Willie Nelson — “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” Best Country Album Ashley McBryde — Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Luke Combs — Growin’ Up

Maren Morris — Humble Quest

Miranda Lambert — Palomino

Willie Nelson — A Beautiful Time

Best Rock Performance Beck — “Old Man”

The Black Keys — “Wild Child”

Brandi Carlile — “Broken Horses”

Bryan Adams — “So Happy It Hurts”

Idles — “Crawl!”

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck — “Patient Number 9”

Turnstile — “Holiday” Best Metal Performance Ghost — “Call Me Little Sunshine”

Megadeth — “We’ll Be Back”

Muse — “Kill or Be Killed”

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi — “Degradation Rules”

Turnstile — “Blackout”

Best Rock Song Brandi Carlile — “Broken Horses”

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck — “Patient Number 9”

Red Hot Chili Peppers — “Black Summer”

Turnstile — “Blackout”

The War on Drugs — “Harmonia’s Dream” Best Rock Album The Black Keys — Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & The Imposters — The Boy Named If

Idles — Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly — Mainstream Sellout

Ozzy Osbourne — Patient Number 9

Spoon — Lucifer on the Sofa

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album Brad Mehldau — Jacob’s Ladder

Domi & JD Beck — Not Tight

Grant Geissman — Blooz

Jeff Coffin — Between Dreaming and Joy

Snarky Puppy — Empire Central Best Gospel Performance/Song Doe — “When I Pray”

Erica Campbell — “Positive”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — “Kingdom”

PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls — “The Better Benediction”

Tye Tribbett — Get Up”

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song Chris Tomlin — “Holy Forever”

Crowder & Dante Bowe Featuring Maverick City Music — “God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)”

Doe — “So Good”

For King & Country & Hillary Scott — “For God Is With Us”

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — “Fear Is Not My Future”

Phil Wickham — “Hymn of Heaven (Radio Version)” Best Gospel Album Doe — Clarity

Maranda Curtis — Die to Live

Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin — Kingdom Book One (Deluxe)

Ricky Dillard — Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live)

Tye Tribbett — All Things New

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album Anne Wilson — My Jesus

Chris Tomlin — Always

Elevation Worship — Lion

Maverick City Music — Breathe

TobyMac — Life After Death Best Roots Gospel Album Gaither Vocal Band — Let’s Just Praise the Lord

Karen Peck & New River — 2:22

Keith & Kristyn Getty — Confessio — Irish American Roots

Tennessee State University — The Urban Hymnal

Willie Nelson — The Willie Nelson Family

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical Baynk — Adolescence

Father John Misty — Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Harry Styles — Harry’s House

Robert Glasper — Black Radio III

Wet Leg — Wet Leg Producer of the Year, Non-Classical Boi-1da

Dahi

Dan Auerbach

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Jack Antonoff

Best Remixed Recording Beyoncé — “Break My Soul (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Ellie Goulding — “Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)”

The Knocks & Dragonette — “Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)”

Lizzo — “About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)”

Wet Leg — “Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)” Best Immersive Audio Album Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene — Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

The Chainsmokers — Memories…Do Not Open

Christina Aguilera — Aguilera

Jane Ira Bloom — Picturing the Invisible: Focus 1

Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej — Divine Tides

Best Engineered Album, Classical Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene — Tuvayhun — Beatitudes for a Wounded World

Anne-Sophie Mutter, Boston Symphony Orchestra & John Williams — Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes

Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra — Mason Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique: The Making of the Orchestra

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra & Manfred Honeck — Beethoven & Stucky: Orchestral Works

Third Coast Percussion — Perspectives Producer of the Year, Classical Christoph Franke

Elaine Martone

James Ginsburg

Jonathan Allen

Judith Sherman

Best Musical Theater Album Original Broadway Cast — A Strange Loop

New Broadway Cast — Caroline, or Change

Into the Woods 2022 Broadway Cast — Into the Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording)

Original Broadway Cast — MJ the Musical

Mr. Saturday Night Original Cast — Mr. Saturday Night

Original Broadway Cast — Six: Live on Opening Night Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording Jamie Foxx — Act Like You Got Some Sense

Lin-Manuel Miranda — Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Mel Brooks — All About Me!: My Remarkable Life in Show Business

Questlove — Music Is History

Viola Davis — Finding Me