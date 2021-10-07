The pride of Boise, Idaho, Built To Spill are one of the most beloved and time-tested acts in indie rock. Now the band, led by venerable frontman Doug Martsch, have signed to Seattle’s storied Sub Pop Records label in what feels like a match made in indie heaven. Sub Pop will now release and distribute Built To Spill’s music throughout the world and they’ve made no secret about how happy they are in a statement:

Over the course of 8 studio albums, a compilation, a live record, and consistently legendary live shows, Doug Martsch and his band have created some of our favorite music of the last few decades. We’re feeling pretty pleased with ourselves on this one.

Can you blame them? If you’ve been to a Built To Spill show at any point in your life, it’s instantly obvious what a treasure the band is. They’re one of the defining bands of the West Coast indie sound and in fact, have also announced a western U.S. tour. The full dates are below and look out for their Sub Pop Records debut album in 2022.

Built To Spill Tour Dates

Thu. Dec. 16 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox at the Market*

Fri. Dec. 17 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall [SOLD OUT]*

Sat. Dec. 18 – Olympia, WA – Capitol Theatre*

Sun. Dec. 19 – Tacoma, WA – Spanish Ballroom at Elks Temple*

Wed. Jan. 26 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^ !

Thu. Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – The Crocodile ^ !

Sat. Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^ !

Sun. Jan. 30 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom ^ $

Mon. Jan. 31 – Eugene, OR – Sessions Music Hall ^ ! $

Wed. Feb. 02 – Sacramento, CA – Harlows ^ $

Thu. Feb. 03 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory ^ $

Fri. Feb. 04 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl ^ #

Sat. Feb. 05 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy & Harriet’s (Outdoors) ^ $

Mon. Feb. 07 – San Diego, CA – Belly Up ^ $

Tue. Feb. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex ^ $

Wed. Feb. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex ^ $

Thu. Feb. 10 – Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theatre ^ $

Fri. Feb. 11 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^ $

Sat. Feb. 12 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore ^ $

* w/ Team Dresch

^ w/ Prism Bitch

# w/ Dinosaur Jr.

! w/ Oh, Rose

$ w/ Itchy Kitty