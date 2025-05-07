The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is returning to the Pacific Northwest for its 52nd year (!) this Labor Day weekend. The 2025 edition, which is held at the Seattle Center on August 30 and 31, is headlined by Weezer, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, Aurora, Janelle Monáe, and Sylvan Esso.
The lineup also includes Indigo De Souza, Tank And The Bangas, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Scowl, Great Grandpa, Digable Planets playing Blowout Comb, Tennis, The Linda Lindas, and Real Estate.
For two days only, starting May 7, Bumbershoot weekend passes will be available for $199. From there, a weekend pass will cost $225, while single-day tickets go for $125. There’s also the “Crew Pack” option, which includes four Weekend Passes for $800. You can find more information here.
Check out the full lineup below.
Bumbershoot 2025 Lineup For Saturday, August 30
Weezer – Voyage To The Blue Planet
Car Seat Headrest
Bright Eyes
The Budos Band
Indigo De Souza
Tank And The Bangas
Pretty Girls Make Graves
Pattie Gonia (“DJ Set”)
Say She She
Hey, Nothing
Quasi
Scowl
Great Grandpa
Madison McFerrin
Kyle Dion
J.R.C.G.
Tezatalks
Amelia Day & The Cloves
Zookraght
Biblioteka
Coffin Break
Two Minute Hate
Liv Victorino
Foot Ox
Fleetwood Snack
Bumbershoot 2025 Lineup For Sunday, August 31
Aurora
Janelle Monáe
Sylvan Esso
Digable Planets – Blowout Comb 30th Anniversary
Tennis
Saba
The Linda Lindas
Bob The Drag Queen (“DJ Set”)
Real Estate
The Murder City Devils
Frankie And The Witch Fingers
Spellling
Fat Dog
Bebe Stockwell
The Army, The Navy
Petra Haden
Mega Cat
Day Soul Exquisite
Small Paul
Avery Cochrane
The Jaws Of Brooklyn
Vic Daggs II
Weep Wave
Vika & The Velvets
School Of Rock Seattle