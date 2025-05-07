The Bumbershoot Arts & Music Festival is returning to the Pacific Northwest for its 52nd year (!) this Labor Day weekend. The 2025 edition, which is held at the Seattle Center on August 30 and 31, is headlined by Weezer, Bright Eyes, Car Seat Headrest, Aurora, Janelle Monáe, and Sylvan Esso.

The lineup also includes Indigo De Souza, Tank And The Bangas, Pretty Girls Make Graves, Scowl, Great Grandpa, Digable Planets playing Blowout Comb, Tennis, The Linda Lindas, and Real Estate.

For two days only, starting May 7, Bumbershoot weekend passes will be available for $199. From there, a weekend pass will cost $225, while single-day tickets go for $125. There’s also the “Crew Pack” option, which includes four Weekend Passes for $800. You can find more information here.

Check out the full lineup below.