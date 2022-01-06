A mere three weeks ago, Burial announced that the Antidawn EP would be out in early 2022 and it turns out we didn’t have to wait very long for it to arrive. The 43-minute, five-track project is officially out and the music feels like the soundtrack to the cold winters of South London where Burial is from. The album bio does a masterful job of describing yet another new world that Burial has just created with Antidawn:

“Antidawn reduces Burial’s music to just the vapors. The record explores an interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience. In the resulting no man’s land, lyrics take precedence over song, lonely phrases colour the haze, a stark and fragmented structure makes time slow down. Antidawn seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night. The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place’, it takes your breath away. And time just stops”.

So with that, your eerie electronic winter soundtrack has arrived. It follows up a pair of 2021 EPs from Burial: Shock Power Of Love (a split with Blackdown) and Chemz / Dolphinz.

Antidawn is out now via Hyperdub. Get it here.