It’s been a relatively quiet, but still intriguing 2021 for Burial. The influential South London electronic producer released the split EP Shock Level Of Love with fellow Brit Blackdown in April, and then the two-track “Chemz/Dolphinz” in May. On the former, Blackdown’s ambient dubstep breakbeats give way to Burial’s layered soundscapes on the shimmering “Space Cadet” and the industrial techno of “Dark Gethsemane.” And on “Chemz/Dolphinz,” Burial fuzes R&B samples alongside footwork rhythms.

He’s always been unpredictable and today, Burial has announced Antidawn, a solo 5-track EP that’s due out on January 6th. No music has been released with it yet, but a description of the next trick Burial has up his sleeve was sent out in a statement:

“Antidawn reduces Burial’s music to just the vapors. The record explores an interzone between dislocated, patchwork songwriting and eerie, open-world, game space ambience. In the resulting no man’s land, lyrics take precedence over song, lonely phrases colour the haze, a stark and fragmented structure makes time slow down. Antidawn seems to tell a story of a wintertime city, and something beckoning you to follow it into the night. The result is both comforting and disturbing, producing a quiet and uncanny glow against the cold. Sometimes, as it enters ‘a bad place’, it takes your breath away. And time just stops”.

Antidawn is out 01/06/2021 digitally and as a physical release on 01/28/2022 via Hyperdub. Pre-order it on Bandcamp and check out the album cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Strange Neighbourhood”

2. “Antidawn”

3. “Shadow Paradise”

4. “New Love”

5. “Upstairs Flat”