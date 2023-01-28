Buzzy Lee Serenades A Room Full Of Dogs In Her ‘Cinderblock’ Video

Buzzy Lee (born Sasha Spielberg) has checked off several impressive boxes since her debut LP Spoiled Love arrived in 2021. She performed on NPR’s Tiny Desk, opened for Haim on tour, and featured on Denzel Curry’s Melt My Eyez, See Your Future album. And she’s back for Round 2.

On Friday, January 27, Spielberg released “Cinderblock” alongside a music video she co-directed with Christina Jobe. “Cinderblock” is the first single from Internal Affairs, her album due out on March 31 and described in a press release as “in many ways a part two” to Spoiled Love.

The video features Spielberg sitting in an all-white room with perfectly posed dogs, including a chihuahua in a sweater. The scene is intermittently interrupted by a screen recording at her browser history. She pristinely sings about the deteriorating impact of someone having control over her thoughts and feelings with the punchy hook proclaiming, “I’m no cinderblock / The second you blow / Is the second I crumble.”

“The song ‘Cinderblock’ describes my search for foundation in a time of distraction,” Spielberg said in a statement. “In this video, I want to achieve perfection: perfect video, with perfectly behaved dogs. Unable to achieve perfection (like in life), I distract myself with a seemingly productive task: clearing my browser history. This video may be my most vulnerable yet, as you’re about to see my real search history. There are like, ten ‘Do I have OCD’ quizzes in there.”

