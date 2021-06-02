Buzzy Lee (aka Sasha Spielberg) has been a fan of Julia Holter and her remixes for years now. After Holter did an edit of Spielberg’s Nicolas Jaar collaboration “Avalanche” (under their moniker Just Friends), she remembers being blown away by her perspective. “When Julia Holter remixed ‘Avalanche’ (a song I did with Nicolas Jaar), I was amazed by how unique her take was,” Spielberg said in a press release. “From there I continued listening to her work and fell in love. It feels meaningful that she would be the one to re-interpret ‘Strange Town’ ten years later.” Holter’s take on the lead single off Buzzy’s album is above, and it’s a beautiful rework, though none of us would expect anything less.

This isn’t the only bit of news for Buzzy Lee fans today, either. Buzzy is appearing on NPR’s Tiny Desk series for the first time, following up the release of her full-length, Spoiled Love, earlier this year. Bob Boilen lead a full band into Buzzy’s childhood bathroom for the recorded performance, as she noted the significance of the room for her early creative process. “This bathroom was where I would go to sing!” she shared. “I would spend hours on end coming up with songs about each of the fairytales on the tiles and sing as loud as I wanted as I felt I had enough privacy in there. I’d dream of singing in front of crowds and in this tub is where I wrote my first song, ‘You’re Just Like Pie Crust.’ It was a pop song. Huge hit.”

Buzzy also announced a hometown LA show at Zebulon on September 29… perhaps we’ll get a rendition of “Pie Crust” then? Check out her Tiny Desk show below and the remix above.