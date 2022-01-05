Carol City, Florida rapper Denzel Curry’s love for Japanese animation is well-documented but he’s apparently also a big fan of so-called Spaghetti Westerns, as evidenced by the new trailer for his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, he just shared on social media. The trailer features all the hallmarks of the beloved genre, from a sweeping desert vista to the poncho-clad protagonist silhouetted before its barren but beautiful horizon.

The end of the trailer features the album’s title spelled out anime-style, in both English and Japanese, and hints at the featured artists and producers making appearances on the project. The artists listed include fellow Floridian 454, Atlanta sing-rapper 6lack, buzzing underground singer Bridget Perez, legacy actress/folk star Buzzy Lee, Dreamville fireball JID, punk-rap rage machine Rico Nasty, grime rapper Slowthai, and hitmaker T-Pain. The production will be handled by Boi-1da, Cardo, Dot The Genius, Jpegmafia, Karriem Riggins, Kenny Beats, Powers Pleasant, Robert Glasper, Thundercat, and Denzel himself. Talk about your all-star casts.

Melt My Eyez See Your Future will be Denzel’s first full-length project since 2019’s Zuu, although he did release a joint EP with Kenny Beats in 2020 called Unlocked. Its release date has yet to be announced. Whether or not it becomes one of his final projects, as he previously promised to retire after a few more releases, remains to be seen. As the caption on the video’s YouTube page reads, the album is coming to a stereo near you, so stay close and check out the trailer above.

