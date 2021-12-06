Last week, Haim shared their cover of Adam Sandler’s “The Chanukah Song,” which included updated references to people like Doja Cat and Aaron and Bryce Dessner. A footnote from that story, though, was that the sisters not-so-subtly teased a tour. Indeed, fans didn’t have to wait for long to see that come to fruition, as this morning, Haim announced that they’re going on tour in 2022.

WE’RE GOING ON TOUR! this is what dreams are made of pic.twitter.com/Cl1QPO82V6 — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) December 6, 2021

The shared the news with a comedic video set to the Lizzie McGuire Movie classic “What Dreams Are Made Of.” As for the tour itself (dubbed “The One More Haim Tour”), it goes down in North America between April and June and will feature support from Faye Webster, Waxahatchee, Sasami, Princess Nokia, and Buzzy Lee.

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

04/24/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan Hotel ~

04/25/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre ~

04/27/2022 — Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre #

05/01/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/04/2022 — Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Greenway +

05/05/2022 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory +

05/06/2022 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall +

05/08/2022 — Jacksonville, FL @ Dally’s Place +

05/09/2022 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park +

05/11/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater +

05/13/2022 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem +

05/17/2022 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden $

05/19/2022 — Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center +

05/20/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater +

05/22/2022 — Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park ^

05/24/2022 — Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

05/25/2022 — Detroit, MI @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre ^

05/28/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ^

05/31/2022 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion ^

06/01/2022 — Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park ^

06/03/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/04/2022 — Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

06/06/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^

06/10/2022 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre ^

06/11/2022 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center ^

06/13/2022 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater ^

06/14/2022 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^

~ with Buzzy Lee

+ with Faye Webster

^ with Sasami

# with Waxahatchee and Buzzy Lee

$ with Princess Nokia and Faye Webster