Car Seat Headrest just recently finished their tour with Bartees Strange. The Brooklyn Steel show in April had a lot of people talking—not because of their music or anything, but the fact that frontman Will Toledo took the stage in a furry suit.

In a new interview with Brooklyn Magazine, the band talked about their relationship to the furry community. The article immediately opens with a quote from Toledo that reads: “I wanted more furries in the crowd.” He continued, “It was very impromptu. My friend tried finding someone else to wear the suit but he couldn’t find anybody. So at the last minute, I asked him to bring it and I wore as much of it as I could.”

Drummer Andrew Katz added: “A lot of Car Seat’s music is furry adjacent because, when Will started, it was for that community of people. So obviously a lot of the fans are furries and the rest know he’s a furry.”

“[Brooklyn Steel] was a good show because it was the only time I wore Mortis,” Toledo said. “The costume has been sitting with a friend since I went to a furry convention in February. I haven’t been able to transport the suit back because I’ve been traveling all over.”