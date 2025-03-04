Car Seat Headrest, one of the defining indie bands of the 2010s, have announced their first album in five years.

The Scholars is a self-described rock opera that’s set at a fictional college campus, Parnassus University, and follows the “students and staff whose travails illuminate a loose narrative of life, death, and rebirth.”

The rest of the logline reads:

Rosa studies at the medical school of Parnassus University. After an experience bringing a medically deceased patient back to life, she begins to regain powers suppressed since childhood, of healing others by absorbing their pain. Each night, instead of dreams, she encounters the raw pain and stories of the souls she touches throughout the day. Reality blurs, and she finds herself taken deep into secret facilities buried beneath the medical school, where ancient beings that covertly reign over the college bring forth their dark plans.

Car Seat Headrest — which consists of singer Will Toledo, lead guitarist Ethan Ives, drummer Andrew Katz, and bassist Seth Dalby — have also shared the album’s epic first single, the nearly 11-minutes-long “Gethsemane.” Above, you can watch the track’s cinematic video, directed by Andrew Wonder.

Also check out The Scholars‘ album cover and tracklist, as well as Car Seat Headrest’s upcoming tour dates, below.